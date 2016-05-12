LJUBLJANA May 12 Slovenia's Krka reported a first-quarter group net profit of 40.2 million euros, down 27 percent from a year earlier, the generic drugs producer said on Thursday.

It said the fall was partly due to the negative impact of currency exchange versus the first quarter of 2015.

Sales rose to 300.9 million euros from 289.3 million, it said. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)