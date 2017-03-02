BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
LJUBLJANA, March 2 Generic drug producer Krka , Slovenia's largest listed company, reported a 31.5 percent fall in 2016 group net profit on Thursday despite a rise in sales.
Net profit fell to 108.4 million euros ($114.1 million) from 158.2 million while sales advanced to 1.17 billion euros from 1.16 billion, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak and Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: