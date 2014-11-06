BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO Milton Johnson's FY 2016 compensation $21.3 mln vs $17.8 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
LJUBLJANA Nov 6 Slovenian generic drugs maker Krka posted a nine-month group net profit of 127.4 million euros ($159 million), up 2 percent from the same period in 2013, and it expected full-year profit to be level with last year, it said on Thursday.
Last year's net profit was 172.8 million euros. Krka said the figure would remain unchanged in 2015 as well.
The company said annual sales would be about 1.2 billion euros, below Krka's earlier forecast of 1.25 billion. Nine-month sales totalled 858 million euros, unchanged from last year, due to the lower prices of drugs and currency risks.
(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Thomas)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to changes in the Republican plan for Obamacare, conservative lawmakers said, as he stepped up his fight to win support for the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives next week.