LJUBLJANA Nov 19 Krka's nine-month group net profit rose to 133.3 million euros from 127.4 million a year earlier, the Slovenian generic drugs maker said on Thursday.

It said it expected full-year profit to be similar to last year's 166.2 million and for profit in 2016 to also reach some 160 million euros.

Sales in the first nine months of this year rose to 863.3 million euros from 858 million in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)