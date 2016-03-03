* Russia sales up 6.5 pct in roubles, down a fifth in euros

* Krka confirms 2016 net profit forecast of 160 mln euros (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 3 Generic drugs maker Krka , Slovenia's biggest listed company, blamed falling currencies in Russia and Ukraine for a profit drop of nearly 5 percent in 2015.

Krka posted group net profit of 158.2 million euros, down from 166.2 million a year before, while sales fell to 1.16 billion euros from 1.19 billion. Russia and Ukraine are two of the group's key markets.

"Sales in the Russian Federation reached 224.7 million euros and were down by one-fifth compared to the previous year. But they rose by 6.5 percent when expressed in Russian roubles," Krka said in a statement.

On the other hand, sales in Western Europe, which represent 26.3 percent of Krka's turnover, rose strongly, particularly in Germany, where they were up by 27 percent.

The company confirmed its November forecast that 2016 group net profit will reach 160 million euros on sales of 1.2 billion.

"The profit and sales figures are in line with expectations so they will not have a significant impact on Krka's share price," Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest, told Reuters.

"But on the other hand the situation in Russia is likely to remain difficult this year, which is why Krka's share is not likely to increase significantly in the coming months and will thus remain around 60 euros," he added.

Shares in Krka closed down 0.8 percent at 61 euros on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.36 percent.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)