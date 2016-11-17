LJUBLJANA Nov 17 Slovenia's Krka expects its 2016 group net profit to fall by about a third from last year's 158.2 million euros, the generic drugs maker said on Thursday after posting a fall of about 40 percent in nine-month profits.

Profit from January to September came to 80.3 million euros, down from 133.3 million, mainly due to lower drug prices, it said.

Krka said it expected its profit to rise in 2017.

