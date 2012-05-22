LJUBLJANA May 22 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Tuesday it was to restart buying back its own shares, a policy it suspended in March ahead of a secondary listing in Warsaw.

Last year Krka won shareholder approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its own shares, which can be used as currency for takeovers.

Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company with a market capitalisation of 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion), owns about 6 percent of its shares.

Krka told Reuters last month it was actively looking to expand its business with a possible takeover later this year.

Krka shares were up 2.5 percent to 47.20 euros by 0913 GMT. ($1 = 0.7832 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)