June 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as sales at identical supermarkets rose 4.2 percent.

The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores reported a net profit of $439.4 million, or 78 cents per share, for the first quarter that ended May 19, compared with a year-earlier profit of $432.3 million, or 71 cents per share.

Sales, including fuel, rose 5.8 percent to $29.1 billion, in line with analysts forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)