June 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket chain, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday,
as sales at identical supermarkets rose 4.2 percent.
The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer,
Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores reported a net
profit of $439.4 million, or 78 cents per share, for the first
quarter that ended May 19, compared with a year-earlier profit
of $432.3 million, or 71 cents per share.
Sales, including fuel, rose 5.8 percent to $29.1 billion, in
line with analysts forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)