* Now sees full year EPS $2.33-$2.40 vs Street's $2.32
* Earned 78 cents a share in Q1, vs analysts' 72 cents
* Still sees identical sales up 3.0-3.5 pct this year
* Shares up 4.3 pct premarket
(Adds details)
June 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket chain, reported a higher than expected quarterly
profit on Thursday as sales at identical supermarkets beat
analysts' projections, and the company raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Kroger's identical-supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose
for a 34th straight quarter, jumping 4.2 percent. While the gain
was more modest than the 4.9 percent increase in the preceding
quarter, it was above the 4 percent average gain analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters.
The company's shares climbed 4.3 percent to $22.20 in
premarket trading.
Identical supermarket sales are a closely watched measure of
sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five
full quarters.
Kroger raised its full-year profit forecast to $2.33 to
$2.40 a share compared with an earlier forecast $2.28 to $2.38 a
share, and above analysts' projections for $2.32 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It expects to benefit from a 53rd week in the fiscal year,
an expected lower inventory charge, aggressive stock repurchases
and pension plan consolidation.
Kroger maintained its forecast that identical-store sales,
excluding fuel, will rise 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent this year.
The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer,
Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores, reported a net
profit of $439.4 million, or 78 cents a share, for the first
quarter through May 19, compared with a year-earlier profit of
$432.3 million, or 71 cents a share. That was above Wall Street
forecasts of 72 cents a share.
Sales, including fuel, grew 5.8 percent to $29.1 billion.
Kroger said its board had approved a new $1 billion share
buyback plan.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles. Editing by Bernadette Baum)