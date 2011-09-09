* Q2 adj EPS 41 cents vs Wall Street view 43 cents
* Raises yr same-store sales view, stands by EPS forecast
* Shares fall 6 percent
(Adds analyst comment, updates share activity)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Kroger Co (KR.N), the
biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported quarterly profit that
fell short of Wall Street's estimates and said shoppers are
visiting more often but buying cheaper items.
Shares of the company, which owns stores that include
Ralphs and Food 4 Less, fell 6 percent and dragged down
industry shares.
Kroger is known for its ability to hold down prices as food
costs rise. It has been outpacing Safeway Inc SWY.N and
Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), its main competitors, for many months as
large numbers of Americans remain jobless amid an uncertain
economic outlook. (See graphic here:
r.reuters.com/tet63s )
"The sluggish economy continues to strain household budgets
while increasing consumer anxiety. In fact, customers tell us
their expectations for the economy are more pessimistic now
than at any time this year," Chief Executive David Dillon said
on a conference call.
While shoppers are visiting more often, they are spending
less per trip by buying fewer items, shifting from national
brands to private-label products, and avoiding expensive
produce, executives said.
"Customers are even more value-conscious when they shop,"
President and Chief Operating Officer Rodney McMullen said on
the call.
Kroger, which has been gaining market share, said it used a
tax benefit in the quarter to make price reductions earlier
than planned.
That contributed to the profit miss and intensified worries
that Kroger could reignite the industry's profit-sapping price
war of recent years.
Kroger and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), which sells more
groceries than any other U.S. food retailer, largely set prices
for the industry.
"I don't think either one of them has any incentive to
launch a price war," said Walter Stackow, senior research
analyst at Manning & Napier, which holds Kroger shares.
Jefferies & Co analyst Scott Mushkin said Kroger's results
and the commentary around consumer behavior do not bode well
for Safeway and Supervalu.
"This is not a good sign for them," said Mushkin. Price
competition could heat up again if food sellers simply decide
to begin absorbing some of the higher food costs they had been
passing through to shoppers, he said.
"The chances of the competitive environment deteriorating
increase as the economy continues to get worse," said Mushkin.
Kroger shares were off $1.40 to $21.95 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Wal-Mart shares were down 1.6
percent, compared with declines of 4.3 percent for Safeway and
4 percent for Supervalu.
Kroger's fiscal second-quarter net income rose 7.3 percent
to $280.8 million, or 46 cents per share.
Excluding tax adjustments, it earned 41 cents per share in
the quarter, which ended on Aug. 13. Analysts, on average, were
looking for 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales, including fuel, rose 11.5 percent to $20.9 billion.
Identical supermarket sales -- a closely watched measure of
sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five
full quarters -- rose 5.3 percent, excluding fuel, because of
higher food prices.
Cincinnati-based Kroger raised its full-year growth
forecast for identical supermarket sales because of the healthy
second-quarter number, and repeated its forecast for full-year
earnings at the top of a range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky,
Robert MacMillan and John Wallace)