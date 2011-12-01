* Q3 EPS 33 cents vs. Street view 32 cents

* Q3 sales, including fuel, $20.6 billion, up 10.3 pct

* Sees FY12 EPS growth of 8 to 10 percent

* Shares up 1 percent (Adds executive comment, background, updates share activity)

By Lisa Baertlein

Dec 1 Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, raised its forecast for 2011 earnings, helped by strong sales increases at established stores.

The company now expects earnings for the year of $1.95 to $2.00 a share, up from its previous forecast of $1.85 to $1.95. Analysts on average had forecast $1.96, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which owns chains that include Ralphs and Food 4 Less, rose 1 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Kroger also narrowed its forecast for identical-supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, to 4.5 to 5 percent for 2011. Its prior call for a rise of 4 percent to 5 percent.

Identical-supermarket sales are a closely watched measure of sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Those sales rose 5 percent, excluding fuel, in the third quarter and Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive David Dillon said results so far this quarter were "consistent" with that.

"Thanksgiving was at least that good," Dillon told a conference call with analysts.

Kroger is known for its ability to hold down prices as food costs rise. It has been gaining market share and outpacing Safeway Inc SWY.N and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), its main competitors, for many months as large numbers of Americans are unemployed and pinching pennies.

Rising prices for food and energy are squeezing budgets in cash-strapped households. The cost of food at home is up 6.2 percent for the 12 months that ended in October, according to government data. During that same period, energy costs are up 14.2 percent including hefty increases for things like gasoline and fuel oil.

Kroger and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), which sells more groceries than any other U.S. food retailer, largely set prices for the industry. As they pass rising costs for some items on to shoppers, they also are trimming expenses throughout their own businesses.

Dillon said he did not see major economic improvement on the horizon: "So far it looks like it's going to be soft for quite a while."

Kroger's fiscal third-quarter net income was $195.9 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $202.2 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts, on average, were looking for 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company booked an inventory-related charge of $61.6 million in the latest quarter, versus $11.5 million in the year-earlier period.

Sales, including fuel, rose 10.3 percent to $20.6 billion.

The company also said it expects 2012 earnings-per-share growth of 8 percent to 10 percent, helped by share buybacks.

Kroger's shares were up 23 cents at $23.41 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)