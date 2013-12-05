Dec 5 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, on Thursday posted a lower third-quarter
profit that matched Wall Street's view, as it continued to
appeal to loyal shoppers with competitive prices.
The Cincinnati-based company that owns the Ralphs, Smith's
and Food 4 Less chains said net income was $299 million, or 57
cents per share, down from $317 million, or 60 cents, a year
earlier.
Excluding adjustments ranging from taxes to settlement
payments and merger-related costs, earnings per share in the
latest quarter were 53 cents per share, versus 46 cents a year
earlier, Kroger said.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a third-quarter
profit of 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter identical-store sales - which include results
from stores open without expansion or relocation for five full
quarters and are used to gauge a grocer's performance - were up
3.5 percent for the latest quarter, excluding the sale of
gasoline.
The company maintained its forecast for full-year identical
supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, in the range of 3
percent to 3.5 percent and annual profit of $2.73 per share to
$2.80 per share.
Kroger executives earlier this year vowed to deliver higher
profits amid raging competition from retailers ranging from
supermarket operator Safeway Inc and giant retailer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to dollar stores and convenience
marts.
Shares in Kroger were down 0.2 percent to $41.44 in
premarket trading.