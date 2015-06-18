June 18 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $619 million, or $1.25 per share, in the first quarter ended May 23, from $501 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating expenses fell 15 basis points as a percentage of sales compared to last year, the company said.

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.7 percent, beating the 4.4 percent growth anticipated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total sales rose 0.3 percent to $33.1 billion.

