* Raises FY identical-store sales growth forecast to 3.5-4.5 pct

* Q1 identical-store sales grow 5.7 pct vs est 4.4 pct

* Q1 earnings/share $1.25 vs est $1.22 (Adds background, details from conference call; updates shares)

June 18 Kroger Co boosted its full-year forecast for identical-store sales and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on the same basis as more customers bought groceries at its stores amid signs of strengthening U.S. economic growth.

The upbeat forecast and better-than-expected first-quarter earnings pushed up the biggest U.S. supermarket operator's shares by almost 3 percent on Thursday.

"We're pleased to see the economy moving in the right direction, albeit as we've mentioned for several quarters, slowly," Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said on a conference call with analysts.

Excluding big-ticket items, U.S. retail sales rose 0.7 percent in May, amid continued tightening of the labor market, after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in April. March retail sales were also revised up to show them increasing 0.9 percent.

Kroger, which owns the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery chains as well as its namesake supermarkets, said it now expected identical supermarket sales to rise 3.5-4.5 percent in the year ending January. The company had previously forecast a 3-4 percent increase.

"We're seeing deflation in milk, produce and seafood. When milk prices come down, people tend to buy a lot more," Chief Operating Officer Mike Ellis said.

Perishable items such as produce and seafood accounted for 22 percent of Kroger's revenue last year.

U.S. raw milk prices fell 32 percent on average in the February-April period, due to a decline in demand from China and Russia's ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.

Identical-supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.7 percent in the first quarter ended May 23, beating the average analyst estimate of a 4.4 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $619 million, or $1.25 per share, in the quarter, from $501 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 0.3 percent to $33.1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $33.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kroger's stock was up about 1.2 percent at $73.77 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)