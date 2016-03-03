March 3 Kroger Co on Thursday reported quarterly sales that fell short of analysts' estimate, sending shares of the largest U.S. supermarket operator down almost 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $559 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $518 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $26.17 billion from $25.21 billion, but came in below the average analyst estimate of $26.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)