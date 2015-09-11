Sept 11 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by lower operating expenses and higher fuel
margins.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $433 million,
or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 15, from
$347 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.3
percent, beating the 4.7 percent growth expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Sales rose 0.9 percent
to $25.54 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Benagluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)