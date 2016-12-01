Dec 1 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported an 8.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by falling grocery prices.

The company's shares fell 4 percent to $31 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $391 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 5 from $428 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kroger's net sales rose 5.9 percent to $26.56 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)