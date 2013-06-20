BRIEF-IAMGOLD says to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
June 20 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, on Thursday reported an increase in quarterly profit and raised its annual profit forecast.
Kroger's net income for the first quarter ended May 25 rose to $481 million, or 92 cents per share, from $439 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.
The company now expects a profit for the year of $2.73 per share to $2.80 per share, up from an earlier forecast of $2.71 to $2.79.
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing