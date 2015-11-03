EU's Tusk to meet UK PM May in London
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Kroll Bond Rating Agency said on Tuesday that it will expand its corporate bond rating efforts in the US and internationally, building on its previous efforts in the credit arena.
The firm said it has recapitalized and that this will allow the firm to continue to grow as a global rating agency.
The rater already provides credit analysis for structured finance, public finance and some financial institutions.
"Since KBRA's launch five years ago in August of 2010 the firm has grown significantly, publishing over 600 ratings with over $400 billion of issuance," CEO Jules Kroll said in a statement.
The new capital came from a new company partnership between the KBRA management team, the Kroll family and a current shareholder and investor, Wharf Street LLC. (Reporting by Jack Doran; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
BERLIN, April 6 German industrial orders picked up in February after plummeting the previous month and the Economy Ministry said an upturn in the sector was on the cards, although the rise in contracts for factories in Europe's largest economy was weaker than expected.
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.