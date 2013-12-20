UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH Dec 20 German bottling machine maker Krones expects to beat its own sales outlook for 2013, its finance chief said.
"We will grow by a bit more than 4 percent this year," Christoph Klenk told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. Krones had previously said it expected its sales to grow by 4 percent this year.
Klenk also said he saw the company's 2013 pretax profit margin at 6 percent, compared with an outlook for 5.8-6.0 percent, which implies a pretax profit increase of 69 percent to 166 million euros ($227 million)
Klenk affirmed that Krones - which makes machines for beer, soft drink, sauce and shampoo bottles - aims to raise its pretax profit margin to 6.2 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources