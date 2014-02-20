Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 20 Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in Kronos Inc that could value the resources management software firm at around $4.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity explored an outright sale of Kronos but rejected takeover bids earlier this month due to disagreements over valuation, people familiar with the matter said last week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Representatives of Kronos, Hellman & Friedman, JMI Equity, Blackstone and GIC could not be immediately reached for comment.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.