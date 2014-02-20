By Nadia Damouni and Greg Roumeliotis
New York Feb 20 Private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced
talks to buy minority stakes in Kronos Inc that could value the
human resources software company at around $4.5 billion,
including debt, three people familiar with the matter said.
Blackstone and GIC plan to collectively invest $750 million
for just over 40 percent of the equity in Kronos, one of the
sources said. A deal could be announced as early as this week,
that person added, cautioning that some details were still being
negotiated.
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity
explored an outright sale of Kronos but rejected takeover bids
as high as $4.6 billion earlier this month due to disagreements
over valuation, people familiar with the matter said last week.
By not giving up control of the company, Hellman & Friedman
was willing to accept a lower valuation for Kronos because the
new investors no longer had to pay a "control" premium, the
sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Kronos declined to comment while
Hellman & Friedman, JMI Equity, Blackstone and GIC could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Kronos provides workforce
management for companies and organizations in more than 100
countries.
Human resources technology is in strong demand among
businesses, which are increasingly turning to cloud computing,
which allows them to access data from remote servers that are
faster and cheaper than traditional in-house infrastructure.
Workday Inc, a Silicon Valley startup that offers
Web-based human resources software, had a blockbuster initial
public offering in October 2012 and its shares have almost
doubled in value the last 12 months amid strong earnings.
Hellman & Friedman and JMI Equity, which took Kronos private
for $1.8 billion in 2007, have taken advantage of Kronos' strong
cash flow to draw more than $1.5 billion in dividends from the
company.
They committed $698 million as equity to the 2007 deal along
with the company's management. Including the dividends they have
taken out, the potential deal with Blackstone and GIC values
Kronos at around 5 times their original investment, one of the
sources said.
Most recently in November, they had the company borrow to
pay themselves a $490 million dividend, according to Moody's
Investors Service Inc.
Kronos has a large and diversified base of enterprise
clients and its recurring maintenance and subscription model has
contributed to sustained growth in its revenue and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
Moody's commented in November.
Kronos has EBITDA of around $350 million and is being
advised by Morgan Stanley on the potential sale, people
familiar with the matter said in December.
Hellman & Friedman and smaller buyout firm JMI Equity also
teamed up late last year to buy insurance software provider
Applied Systems from Bain Capital LLC for $1.8 billion. In 2010,
they sold insurance software firm Vertafore to TPG Capital LP
for $1.4 billion.