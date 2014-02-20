Feb 20 Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced
talks to acquire a minority stake in Kronos Inc that could value
the resources management software firm at around $4.5 billion,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity
explored an outright sale of Kronos but rejected takeover bids
earlier this month due to disagreements over valuation, people
familiar with the matter said last week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Representatives of Kronos,
Hellman & Friedman, JMI Equity, Blackstone and GIC could not be
immediately reached for comment.