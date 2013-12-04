SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's antitrust regulator
Cade is challenging the merger of Kroton Educacional SA
and Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA
due to competitive concerns in some markets, the
companies said in Wednesday filings.
The companies said they are negotiating a solution with Cade
to resolve concerns about their combined market share in cities
representing 2.7 percent of their classroom students and 6-7
percent of their distance-learning students.
In April, Kroton announced plans to acquire Anhanguera in an
all-stock deal worth about 5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) at the
time - one in a series of buyouts in Brazil's red-hot education
sector that have caught the attention of regulators.