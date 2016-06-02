Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
BRASILIA, June 2 Brazil's private education company Kroton Educacional SA said Thursday it was considering an all-stock purchase of rival Estacio Participacoes SA.
Kroton said in a filing it had hired Itau BBA and law firm Barbosa Müssnich Aragão to advise on this possible move. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit