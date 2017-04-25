(Adds details from statement)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Kroton Educacional SA,
Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, said on Tuesday that
its on-site graduation enrollment levels rose 10 percent in the
first quarter from the same period a year ago.
Kroton said in a securities filing the number of
students enrolled in such programs totaled 112,223 in the first
three months of 2017. The company added that its total on-site
graduation-level student base fell 1 percent to 433,612 in the
period.
In a bid to offset continued reductions in the Fies
government student loan program, Kroton continued to offer its
own financing alternative during the last quarter.
Kroton's private loan program, known as PEP, accounted for
almost 31 percent of the total on-site graduation-level
enrollments whereas Fies-backed students accounted for 7.3
percent of freshmen in the same segment last quarter, it said.
Enrollment levels in distance-learning courses rose 11
percent to 201,276 students last quarter, the company said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey
Benkoe)