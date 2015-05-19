SAO PAULO May 19 Brazilian private education company Kroton Educacional SA expects to earn 1.44 billion reais ($474 million) in adjusted net profit this year, up 18 percent from 2014, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Net revenue is expected to rise to 5.21 billion reais in the year from 3.77 billion reais a year earlier, the company said.

Kroton said the forecasts were made assuming no new student financing contracts would be issued this year through the government's Fies program.

($1 = 3.04 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)