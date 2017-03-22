BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
(Corrects to say net income, not net income excluding one-time items, was 377.7 million reais in paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's largest education firm Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday reported a 19.3 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter net income, to 487.6 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 427.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net income came in at 377.7 million reais last quarter, according to a statement. Adjusted net income excludes the effects of the sale of unit Uniasselvi in the final quarter of 2015 and other one-time items.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profitability known as EBITDA, rose 2 percent to 528.7 million reais, in line with an estimate of 530.8 million reais. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors in Brazil, a person directly involved in the bid said on Friday.