UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian college operator Kroton Educacional SA topped first-quarter profit estimates as recurring net income rose 14 percent from a year ago to 577 million reais ($183.8 million).
According to a Friday securities filing, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 640 million reais when adjusted for non-recurring items, a 5 percent increase. Reuters consensus estimates were 527 million reais and 621 million reais, respectively.
($1 = 3.1399 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources