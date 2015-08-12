SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA , the world's largest for-profit education company, reported a 79.6 percent jump in second-quarter earnings to 513.76 million reais ($148.05 million), excluding special items, due mostly to its merger with former rival Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA.

According to a Wednesday securities filing, profit rose 12.8 percent from the previous quarter, which already took the merger, finalized in July 2014, into account.

In May the company said it expected to earn 1.44 billion reais this year, up 18 percent from 2014. It forecast 2015 net revenue at 5.21 billion reais, compared with 3.77 billion reais last year.

($1 = 3.47 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)