RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazil's Kroton Educational SA agreed to sell its Uniasselvi university to the Carlyle Group LP and Vinci Partners for 1.1 billion reais ($282.4 million), a newspaper reported on Friday, though the company said no sale deal for the university has been signed.

Uniasselvi, a university with about 75,000 students, is one of the assets Kroton agreed with antitrust authorities to sell as a condition for its purchase of Anhanguera, another education company, in July 2014.

In a securities filing following the report in the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper, Kroton said "it has been seeking options to divest that asset (Uniasselvi), and as a result, at this time, there has been no deal signed to make the asset sale effective."

Vinci's press office in Rio de Janeiro told Reuters the company would not comment. Carlyle group officials in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

($1 = 3.8953 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon)