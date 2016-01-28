HANOI Jan 28 KKR said on Thursday it
had divested its $359 million investment in Vietnam's Masan
Consumer Corp by selling the stakes at an undisclosed price to
parent Masan Group.
KKR invested an initial $159 million in unlisted Masan
Consumer in 2011 and followed up with a $200 million funding in
2013, the global investment firm said in a statement.
"KKR is proud of the successful and win-win partnership with
Masan Group ... We would like to wish the Masan team continued
success," said Ming Lu, member of KKR and Co-Head of Private
Equity for KKR Asia.
"KKR's investment and partnership with Masan Group has
supported the transformation of our leading consumer platform
and reaching our goal of having a Masan product in every
Vietnamese household," said Seokhee Won, Deputy CEO of Masan
Group and CEO of Masan Consumer.
The announcement followed Masan Group signing a strategic
deal last month with Singapore-based Singha Asia Holdings to
sell a quarter of Masan Consumer for $1.05 billion and 33.3
percent of its brewery unit for $50 million.
Masan said on Thursday it has completed the sale of 14.3
percent of Masan Consumer to Singha Asia, a unit of Thailand's
Boon Rawd Brewery, controlled by the family of Thai tycoon Santi
Bhirombhakdi, for $600 million.
The remaining $450 million to increase Singha's ownership in
Masan Consumer to 25 percent is subject to customary regulatory
and corporate approvals, Masan said in a statement.
