BANGKOK, July 20 Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it would "most likely" cut its 2015 loan growth target due to the country's weaker-than-expected first-half economic performance and an increase in bad debt.

The bank's non-performing loans peaked in April, mostly from the retail sector, President Vorapak Tanyawong told Reuters.

He did not detail what the new loan growth target would be, but said the market would expect 1.5 times gross domestic product growth.

The bank still saw some strength in the consumer sector, he said.

"There is still strong demand in the consumer sector, despite slow economic growth," he said.

Krung Thai Bank, which is also the country's largest state-owned bank, is due to report its first-half earnings this week.

In April, the bank cut its 2015 loan growth target range to 3 percent to 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 6 percent to 7 percent due to a weak economic outlook.

That was based on an assumption that GDP would grow 2-3 percent in 2015, a bank executive said at the time.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Friday that the economy should grow around 3 percent this year, up from 0.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)