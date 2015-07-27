BANGKOK, July 27 Krung Thai Bank (KTB), Thailand's second largest lender by assets, has tightened credit terms and slowed lending in the housing sector to reduce its potential exposure to bad debt in a slow-growing economy, its president said on Monday.

Thailand's export-dependent economy has been hit by weak external demand, while consumers saddled with record debt at home have curbed spending.

The Greek debt crisis, slower growth from China and the potential for an interest rate hike in the United States were making for turbulent business conditions, President and Chief Executive Vorapak Tanyawong told Reuters in an interview.

"We are concerned," he said. "It is like you are sitting in an airplane and the seat belt sign is on."

Krung Thai is taking a more conservative approach to lending and will be comfortable with loan growth of 4-6 percent, he said.

It may revise that target down, depending on Thailand's economic performance, he added. The bank aims for loan growth of 1.5 times gross domestic product (GDP) growth, and Vorapak said he expected the Thai economy to grow by 3 percent at best.

A weaker baht was the only hope for an improvement in Thailand's economic performance in the second half of the year, he said, as it would support Thai exports.

The bank aims to reduce its non-performing (NPLs) to 2.3 percent of total lending at the end of this year from 2.8 percent at the end of June, he said.

Krung Thai is working with the Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) and other banks holding the steel firm's debt on an action plan after the banks set aside higher provisions to cover increased risks related to syndicated loans to SSI. ($1 = 34.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Simon Webb, editing by Louise Heavens)