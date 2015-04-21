BANGKOK, April 21 Krung Thai Bank PCL,
Thailand's second-largest lender, said its first-quarter net
profit fell 5.2 percent due to an increase in loan loss
provision as bad debts rose in a weak economy.
Net profit was 7.86 billion baht ($243 million) for the
January-March quarter, lower than the average 8.36 billion baht
forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.
The state-run bank set aside provision for bad debts of 3.72
billion baht, up 23.7 percent from a year earlier, while its
non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.82 percent of total
lending versus 2.41 percent at end of 2014, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 32.40 Baht)
