BANGKOK, July 21 Krung Thai Bank Pcl,
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a better
than expected 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on
Tuesday, but bad debts increased, mostly from small companies
and retail clients.
Net profit was 8.45 billion baht ($245.14 million) for
April-June, beating the 6.45 billion baht average forecast by 16
analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 7.62 billion baht
in the same period a year earlier.
The bank's non performing loans were at 2.96 percent of
total lending at the end of June, up from 2.82 percent at the
end of March, it said in a statement.
Krung Thai, the country's largest state-owned bank, said on
Monday it would most likely cut its 2015 loan growth target due
to a weak economy.
($1 = 34.4700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)