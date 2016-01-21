BANGKOK Jan 21 Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Thailand's second largest lender by assets, reported a 14 percent drop in 2015 net profit after booking higher provisions to cover rising bad debts with retail clients, small businesses and at a leading steel maker.

State-owned Krung Thai, one of three major creditors who lent to Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI), booked loan loss provisions of 30 billion baht ($827.1 million) in 2015, up 64 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

It posted net profit of 28 billion baht in 2015 with non-performing loans (NPL) rising 32.8 percent to 76 billion baht at the end of 2015, or 3.2 percent of total lending, the bank said.

Krung Thai's lending grew 3.81 percent last year, mainly due to a fourth-quarter increase in loans to small- and medium-sized companies after the government launched soft loan measures to support small business owners hit by the weak economy.

Loans to SSI and its British division turned into non-performing loans in the third quarter, forcing Krung Thai, Siam Commercial Bank and Tisco Bank to set aside more provisions, pushing up bad debts for the banking sector.

Earlier, Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth largest lender, reported a 14.5 percent drop in 2015 net profit, while its non-performing loans increased to 2.7 percent of total lending from 2.24 percent at the end of 2014, the bank said.

($1 = 36.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)