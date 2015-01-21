BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
BANGKOK Jan 21 Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its 2014 net profit fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier due to lack of dividend income and asset sales, despite continued growth in its main businsses.
Net profit was 33.2 billion baht ($1 billion), slightly lower than the 33.4 billion baht forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This compared with 34.5 billion baht a year earlier.
The bank's loan book grew 10.9 percent in 2014, it said in a statement.
State-owned Krung Thai Bank is expected to benefit from the government's plan to boost spending for mass transit projects and private investments, analysts said.
($1 = 32.5800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion, according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial banks in 90 emerging market countries.