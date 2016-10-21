BANGKOK Oct 21 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected 62 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by lower loan loss provisions after its main debtor, SSI, made progress on debt restructuring.

Net profit was 8.62 billion baht ($245 million) for the July-September quarter, higher than 5.35 billion baht a year earlier and the average 7.5 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Loan loss provision dropped by 27 percent from the same period a year earlier when Krung Thai booked extra provisions related to loans to steel maker Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), the bank said in a statement.

State-controlled Krung Thai is one of SSI's three major creditors that booked a surge in provisions after loans to SSI and its British unit turned into non-performing loans (NPLs) in the third quarter last year.

SSI is in the process of restructuring its debts and Thailand's Central Bankruptcy Court has scheduled to consider the company's rehabilitation plan on Nov. 9.

But Krung Thai's non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 4.24 percent of total loans at end-September, versus 3.89 percent at end-June, it said.

Krung Thai Bank shares rose as much as 1.7 percent to 17.80 baht on Friday morning, while the main Thai index was 0.08 percent higher. ($1 = 35.1200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Stephen Coates)