BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
BANGKOK Jan 19 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 13.3 percent rise in 2016 net profit on Thursday.
Net profit was 32.3 billion baht ($913 million), the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 35.39 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.