UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BANGKOK Dec 23 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :
* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 5-7 percent on expectation of the country's economic growth and post-flood stimulus package, President Apisak Tantivorawonga told reporters
* Plans to focus on high-yielding clients such as small and medium enterprises and retail customers
* Expects 2011 loan growth of more than 10 percent, beating its previous target of 7 percent due to strong growth from every sector of businesses, especially large clients
* Says loan growth was outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite flooding in central provinces affected the country's economic growth
(Reporting by Manunphatra Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.