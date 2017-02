BANGKOK, March 22 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :

* Sees strong loan growth in the first quarter, driven by government spending, especially in March, and rising corporate borrowing, President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters

* Keeps its 2012 loan growth target of 7 percent

* Krung Thai Bank denied report on Wednesday that it planned to buy Krungthai Card shares it doesn't already own before delisting it. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)