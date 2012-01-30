BANGKOK Jan 30 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 7 percent, President Apisak Tantivorawonga told reporters

* Expects slightly lower net interest margin in 2012 than the 2.8-2.9 percent last year, he said, without going into detail (Reporting by Manunphatra Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)