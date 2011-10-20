BANGKOK Oct 20 State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl , Thailand's second-largest lender, reported a lower-than-expected 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday due to loan growth and dividend income from the Vayupak state investment fund.

The bank posted a July-September net profit of 5.49 billion baht ($178 million), up from 4.99 billion a year earlier, but a little below the 5.66 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

Krung Thai owns 29.4 percent of the Vayupak Fund.

Some analysts have downgraded Krung Thai Bank's rating on concerns that the state-controlled bank may miss its 2011 loan growth target because the debt crisis in Europe and global economic uncertainties could result in lower demand.

Flooding in Thailand could add to the problem.

Shares in Krung Thai dropped 18 percent in the July-September quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in the broad index . ($1 = 30.92 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)