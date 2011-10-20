BANGKOK Oct 20 State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl
, Thailand's second-largest lender, reported a
lower-than-expected 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday due to loan growth and dividend income from the Vayupak
state investment fund.
The bank posted a July-September net profit of 5.49 billion
baht ($178 million), up from 4.99 billion a year earlier, but a
little below the 5.66 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts
polled by Reuters.
Krung Thai owns 29.4 percent of the Vayupak Fund.
Some analysts have downgraded Krung Thai Bank's rating on
concerns that the state-controlled bank may miss its 2011 loan
growth target because the debt crisis in Europe and global
economic uncertainties could result in lower demand.
Flooding in Thailand could add to the problem.
Shares in Krung Thai dropped 18 percent in the
July-September quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in the
broad index .
($1 = 30.92 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)