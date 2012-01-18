BANGKOK Jan 18 Thailand's Krungthai Card Pcl :

* Expects to report a net loss for 2011 due to impact from flooding in central provinces and rising tax, financial chief Chutidej Chayuti told reporters

* Aims for 1.85 million credit cards by the end of 2012 versus 1.7 million at the end of 2011

* Aims to reduce operating costs by 15 percent this year

* The country's biggest credit card issuer posted a nine-month net profit of 151 million baht ($4.7 million), up from 80 million a year earlier ($1 = 31.85 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)