BANGKOK Feb 18 Thailand's Krungthai Card Pcl
said on Wednesday it is aiming for net profit growth of
10-15 percent this year thanks to strong loan growth and fees on
credit card spending.
The country's biggest credit card firm expected loan growth
of 10 percent in 2015 and sees an increase in the number of its
credit cards to 400,000 this year from 280,000 last year, it
said in a statement.
Its non-performing loans to total loans this year would be
close to last year's 2.4 percent, it said.
