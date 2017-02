SEOUL Aug 8 The Korea Exchange said on Monday that it was running an 24-hour emergency team to monitor domestic and overseas markets, following recent sharp drops in the Korean stock market.

The KRX said in a statement that the bourse would convene a special meeting each day before the opening bell and that the emergency team would play a role in preparing measures in response to changes in market conditions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.75 percent to 1,929.14 points as of 0046 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)