KIEV Oct 6 Two Ukrainian beet sugar producers, Kryazh Agro and Podilski Tsukrovarni, plan initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, their owner, Ukrainian businessman Ivan Movchan, told reporters on Thursday.

Movchan did not provide any details of the planned offerings.

Both companies are based in Ukraine's main sugar-producing region of Vinnitsya.

A number of Ukrainian agricultural companies such as KSG Agro and Industrial Milk Company sold shares in Warsaw this year, raising money to build new facilities or boost land holdings.

Ukraine plans to raise sugar output to 2.1-2.2 million tonnes this year from 1.6 million tonnes in 2010. The product is consumed domestically. (Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)