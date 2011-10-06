KIEV Oct 6 Two Ukrainian beet sugar producers,
Kryazh Agro and Podilski Tsukrovarni, plan initial public
offerings (IPOs) on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, their owner,
Ukrainian businessman Ivan Movchan, told reporters on Thursday.
Movchan did not provide any details of the planned
offerings.
Both companies are based in Ukraine's main sugar-producing
region of Vinnitsya.
A number of Ukrainian agricultural companies such as KSG
Agro and Industrial Milk Company sold shares
in Warsaw this year, raising money to build new facilities or
boost land holdings.
Ukraine plans to raise sugar output to 2.1-2.2 million
tonnes this year from 1.6 million tonnes in 2010. The product is
consumed domestically.
(Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)