PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 20 K&S AG : * ESN/Equinet raises price target to 25 euros from 23 euros; rating buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court