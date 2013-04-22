UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, April 22 German potash miner K+S AG increased the planned investment budget for its Legacy potash mining project in Canada by more than a quarter, citing higher expenses for equipment and personnel.
The investments for the Legacy Project would now be 4.1 billion Canadian dollars ($4.0 billion), up from a previous budget of 3.25 billion Canadian dollars, K+S said on Monday.
The start of production would be delayed until mid-2016 from end-2015 previously forecast, it added.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.