FRANKFURT, April 22 German potash miner K+S AG increased the planned investment budget for its Legacy potash mining project in Canada by more than a quarter, citing higher expenses for equipment and personnel.

The investments for the Legacy Project would now be 4.1 billion Canadian dollars ($4.0 billion), up from a previous budget of 3.25 billion Canadian dollars, K+S said on Monday.

The start of production would be delayed until mid-2016 from end-2015 previously forecast, it added.